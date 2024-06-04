Hot temperatures present Bay Area firefighters with added challenge

This week's heat spell has Bay Area firefighters juggling emergency calls with trying to stay cool.

Contra Costa County firefighter Jack Austin started his day filling up on electrolytes. With a heat advisory in effect through Thursday, he said it’s extra important to prepare.

"We got to be on our game hydrating, doing what we can ahead of time so when we get out there we can be effective," he said.

It may be early in the season, but grass fires are already keeping firefighters busy. The hot weather adds to the danger, both for people’s property and for firefighters.

"Today, I think we’re looking at temperatures about 100 degrees, so in your wildland gear, you can get up to 120 inside," Contra Costa County Fire Protection District Capt. Scott Mullin said. "Even warmer if you’re in your structure gear working inside of a fire building. It’s definitely a large exposure to heat."

On triple-digit days, the Contra Costa County fire district has its hydration van on the ready. Firefighters can take a rest in the air conditioned van, drink water and get rehydrated. Two portable misters also help cool firefighters off.

"Any of our heat alert days or our red flag days, it’s basically meant as a backup for rehab for any firefighters who have been overcome by any heat," Mullin said.

Austin said it’s good to know the hydration station will be at the ready. When he suits up, he makes sure he’s always carrying a water bottle and he keeps in tip top shape, but he acknowledged fighting fires in 100-degree heat is challenging.

"When we’re eating smoke and it’s really hot out there, it’s tough on our lungs, on our eyes, really the whole system," he said.

