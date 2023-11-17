Xi Jinping

Supporters, opponents of China's Xi Jinping clash outside SFO

By Velena Jones

NBC Universal, Inc.

As the APEC summit in San Francisco came to a close Friday, supporters and opponents of Chinese President Xi Jinping faced off outside San Francisco International Airport.

Hundreds of supporters of Xi and dozens of anti-CCP protesters lined North Access Road in anticipation of his departure, at times getting into heated arguments.

"They march as a unit with rods that are disguised as flagpoles and umbrellas that they use to beat our people and intimidate us," said Chemi Lhamo with Students for A Free Tibet.

Police ultimately separated the groups after two protestors were taken to the hospital

In video obtained by NBC Bay Area, protesters claim a group of Xi supporters kicked and punched them as they walked through the crowd.

"I got hit in the head probably five or six times with poles," one person said.

Organizers supporting Xi declined to comment.

Anti-CCP protestors argued President Joe Biden should have never met with China’s leader.

"My message first to Xi Jinping is your time is up, the world is banning together to stand against you," Anna Kwok said. "As for the U.S. government, I want to tell them, 'Do not believe in Xi Jinping.' He is not to be trusted."

Xi ultimately took a different route to the airport.

Xi supporters from Seattle, New York and Los Angeles believe the meeting between Biden and Xi shows a promising future between the two countries.

"There are many wars around the world. China and America are big countries. If they work together, they can help world peace," Gavin Yu said.

This article tagged under:

Xi JinpingSan FranciscoSan Francisco International AirportAPEC
