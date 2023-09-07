Alameda

Suspect arrested in death of woman found inside bag along Alameda shoreline, police say

By Bay City News

NBC Universal, Inc.

Authorities said Thursday they have identified a 27-year-old woman whose remains were found inside a bag along the Alameda shoreline in July, and that a Pleasanton man is suspected in her death.

Rachel Elizabeth Imani Buckner of Pleasanton, whose body was found July 20 near the Bay Farm Island Bridge, was identified using DNA, according to Alameda police.

Evidence led detectives to identify the suspected killer as a 42-year-old Pleasanton man, identified through jail and court records as Joseph C. Roberts. He was arrested on Wednesday by the U.S. Marshals Service and police from Pleasanton and Alameda.

Roberts is due to be arraigned on Friday morning in Alameda County Superior Court.

Anyone with information that might assist the investigation is asked to call Alameda police at (510) 337-8402.

