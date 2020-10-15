milpitas

Suspect Sought in Fatal Milpitas Shooting Found Dead in Merced County Hotel

By Bay City News

A suspect sought for a fatal shooting in Milpitas last Saturday was found dead inside a hotel room in Merced County on Wednesday, according to police.

Kevin Gitmed, 35, of Gilroy, was sought in connection with the killing of Causandra Inocencio, a 40-year-old San Jose woman who was found after officers responded at 10:16 p.m. Saturday to a report of a shooting in the first block of Ranch Drive, police said.

Milpitas police on Monday identified Gitmed as the suspect in the shooting and asked for the public's help in finding him. On Wednesday evening, investigators located him at the hotel in Merced County and made announcements ordering that he exit his room, according to police.

After receiving no response, authorities entered the room and found Gitmed dead inside. His death is being investigated by the Merced County Sheriff's Office.

Anyone with additional information about the case is asked to call Milpitas police at (408) 586-2400 or an anonymous tip line at (408) 586-2500.

