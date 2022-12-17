SUV Crashes Into Mountain View Post Office

Police are investigating after a BMW SUV crashed into a U.S. Post Office building in Mountain View Saturday.

The crash happened just before 3 p.m. at the post office on Hope Street.

Police said the post office was open at the time of the crash, but no one was hurt.

According to officials, the SUV crashed into the area where the P.O. boxes are located.

The post office stayed open as crews cleaned up and police investigated.

It's not known at this time what led up to the crash.