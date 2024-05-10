Symphony San Jose pays tribute to Italian opera composer Giacomo Puccini

Symphony San Jose will have crowds going gaga for Giacomo Puccini on Saturday and Sunday as it pays tribute to the legendary Italian composer on the 100th anniversary of his death.

The show, “Passionate Puccini” at the California Theatre, will feature selections highlighting some of the greatest of his works across his career.

Puccini is known for works including La Bohème and Madame Butterfly.

See more on the upcoming shows — plus a sneak preview of some of the singing — from Today in the Bay’s Bob Redell in the video above.