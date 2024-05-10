San Jose

Symphony San Jose pays tribute to Italian opera composer Giacomo Puccini

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Symphony San Jose will have crowds going gaga for Giacomo Puccini on Saturday and Sunday as it pays tribute to the legendary Italian composer on the 100th anniversary of his death. 

The show, “Passionate Puccini” at the California Theatre, will feature selections highlighting some of the greatest of his works across his career. 

Puccini is known for works including La Bohème and Madame Butterfly. 

San Jose May 8

City plants dozens of trees to increase shade, beautify San Jose neighborhood

San Jose May 2

San Jose quilt museum needs community's help to survive

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

See more on the upcoming shows — plus a sneak preview of some of the singing — from Today in the Bay’s Bob Redell in the video above.

This article tagged under:

San Jose
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community About Us
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us