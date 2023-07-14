Taylor Swift brings the ‘Eras Tour' to Santa Clara's Levi's Stadium this month. Here's a peak at her setlist

Bay Area, are you ready for it?

Taylor Swift is slated to perform at Santa Clara’s Levi's Stadium in the final stretch of her “Eras Tour” this month (at least, the U.S. portion of it.) While it’s been hard to avoid seeing videos of the concert on social media in the months since the tour began, the Bay Area can expect at least a few surprises during the two shows.

The artist is scheduled to perform in Santa Clara on July 28 and July 29. She’ll end her American tour in Los Angeles the following week, with six shows at SoFi Stadium.

Swift’s concert spans nearly three hours, encompassing 44 songs from the many eras of her decorated music career. This is the pop star’s first stadium tour since the release of her “Reputation” album in 2017 – and Swift has released four new albums and several re-recorded albums since then.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

The artist’s setlist has primarily stayed the same throughout the tour, which began in March. Swift begins the show with “Miss Americana & the Heartbreak Prince,” an ode to her “Lover” album.

An album notably missing from the show’s setlist – the artist’s self-titled debut album. Fans hoping to hear early country hits like “Picture to Burn” or “Teardrops on My Guitar” may miss out.

In Swift’s previous concerts she’s performed several surprise songs, straying from the prescribed setlist. These have included songs like “Our Song,” “Dear John,” “Snow on the Beach,” “Mirrorball” and “Tim McGraw.”

Fans can most likely expect two surprise songs at both Bay Area shows, if Swift follows her previous show structure.

Here’s a look at the anticipated setlist at Levi's Stadium. (But fair warning, Swift is a fan of surprises – especially ones geared around an album release or at the request of one of her opening acts.)

"Miss Americana & the Heartbreak Prince"

"Cruel Summer"

"The Man"

"You Need to Calm Down"

"Lover"

"The Archer"

"Fearless"

"You Belong With Me"

"Love Story"

"'Tis the Damn Season"

"Willow"

"Marjorie"

"Champagne Problems"

"Tolerate It"

"Ready For It?"

"Delicate"

"Don't Blame Me"

"Look What You Made Me Do"

"Enchanted"

"22"

"We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together"

"I Knew You Were Trouble"

"All Too Well (10-Minute Version)"

"Invisible String"

"Betty"

"The Last Great American Dynasty"

"August"

"Illicit Affairs"

"My Tears Ricochet"

"Cardigan"

"Style"

"Blank Space"

"Shake it Off"

"Wildest Dreams"

"Bad Blood"

"Lavender Haze"

"Anti-Hero"

"Midnight Rain"

"Vigilante S---"

"Bejeweled"

"Mastermind"

"Karma"

The Bay Area is weeks away from Taylor Swift's "Eras" tour arriving at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara.