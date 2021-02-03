Tech Company Aims to Make Finding Vaccination Appointments Easier

There's some tech help for those of you frustrated by how hard it's been to make a COVID-19 vaccine appointment.

Less stress and more appointments. That's the goal of Visualping. They keep track of health care, county and drug store websites so you don't have to. They will then tell you when each place has an open appointment.

"We provide also links so you can go to the website itself, where it can be a pharmacy, a drugstore, it can a hospital, and you can, directly from your phone or from your computer, book an appointment to get the shot," Visualping CEO Serge Salager said.

If you or someone you know needs to find a #COVID19 vaccine shot, pass this on:



A site that started as a way to track @kanyewest shoes.

Now a way to track where you can make a vaccine appointment.https://t.co/QTQTuCv9Mk — scott budman (@scottbudman) February 3, 2021

Kendra Wright, who started her own software company, said she's used Visualping to help dozens of seniors find appointments.

"People are just desperate and they don't know what to do," she said. "I feel like as a resident geek, I feel compelled to help and use my skills in that area to help people."