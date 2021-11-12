Teen Cited for Making Bomb Threats at Schools in 3 South Bay Cities

A 15-year-old boy has been cited for allegedly making bomb threats at high schools in three South Bay cities last month, Mountain View police said.

The boy, who is not being identified because of his age, allegedly made a bomb threat at Los Altos High School in Los Altos on Oct. 1, then on Oct. 5 made threats at St. Francis High School in Mountain View and Presentation High School in San Jose, according to police.

The threats disrupted the schools but no one was hurt, but because all three calls were similar, investigators in the three cities worked together and were able to identify the 15-year-old as the one who made them, police said.

On Wednesday, authorities met with the teen and his family and he was cited on suspicion of making criminal threats and a false bomb report, then was released to his parents' custody, according to police.