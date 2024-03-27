Teen's mother speaks out after son shot outside of Berkeley home

A Berkeley mother is speaking out after her 13-year-old son was unexpectedly shot outside of their home Tuesday night.

The victim is back home recovering from the injuries as police try to locate the suspects and determine a motive behind the shooting.

The victim’s mother, who did not want to reveal her identity, said her son was simply going out to grab a bite to eat with some family members. She said when he opened the doors, gunshots were unexpectedly fired in his direction, hitting him in the leg.

“First, I thought it was fireworks until I heard my son screaming, 'Ouch, ouch! Mom, I'm hit! I’m hit!,'” she said.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

According to crime statistics from Berkeley police, total crime is down 16% compared to this time last year.

Following the shooting, councilmember Terry Taplin, who represents the district where the shooting took place, reacted to the shooting in a social media post Wednesday morning.

Last night my District suffered another shooting. Berkeley leaders no longer have the luxury to ignore crime.



My heart is with the young man who was injured & w the impacted neighbors.



I commend @berkeleypolice responders & will be in touch with Chief Louis about next steps. https://t.co/5hv5siEzDm — Terry Taplin🚰🏳️‍🌈🥑🌹🚲🚍✍️🏾 (@TaplinTerry) March 27, 2024

NBC Bay Area spoke to Taplin about the incident on Wednesday. He said that more than half of the shootings in the city take place in his district and it’s why addressing gun violence is a top priority.

“This is something that brings trauma to the family, to the neighbors and to the community at large,” Taplin said.

Other family members are concerned about the impact this shooting will have on the community.

The shooting is still under investigation and as Berkeley police continues to search for the suspects, the victim’s mother is doing her best to stay strong for her son.

“It’s just about maintaining his safety, making sure he's OK. Making sure, he's focused and making sure he’s not traumatized,” the victim’s mother said.