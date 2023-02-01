Pleasanton

Tesla Collides With Loose Cow in Pleasanton: Police

By Bay City News

Pleasanton Police Department

A Tesla sedan collided with a cow that was on Pleasanton streets on Wednesday evening, but no injuries were reported, police said.

Several callers reported the brown cow causing slowdowns along Bernal Avenue and Stanley Boulevard, according to a social media post by Pleasanton police about 8 p.m.

"Despite a cow-llision with a sedan, the cow safely returned home. There were no reported injuries," police said on Twitter.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.
Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

This article tagged under:

Pleasanton
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us