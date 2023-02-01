Tesla Collides With Loose Cow in Pleasanton: Police

A Tesla sedan collided with a cow that was on Pleasanton streets on Wednesday evening, but no injuries were reported, police said.

Several callers reported the brown cow causing slowdowns along Bernal Avenue and Stanley Boulevard, according to a social media post by Pleasanton police about 8 p.m.

"Despite a cow-llision with a sedan, the cow safely returned home. There were no reported injuries," police said on Twitter.

