1 Dead After Tesla Slams Into Fire Truck on I-680 in East Bay: Officials

One person was killed after a Tesla crashed into a fire truck that was responding to an earlier accident on Interstate 680 in the East Bay early Saturday morning, officials said.

According to the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District, a fire truck was struck by a Tesla while blocking lanes from a previous accident.

Officials said that the driver was pronounced dead at the scene, while a passenger was transported to a hospital.

Con Fire added that four firefighters were also transported for evaluation.

No other details have been released at this time.

Slow down and move over when approaching emergency vehicles.

