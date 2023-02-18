1 Dead After Tesla Slams Into Fire Truck on I-680 in East Bay: Officials

One person was killed after a Tesla crashed into a fire truck that was responding to an earlier accident on Interstate 680 in the East Bay early Saturday morning, officials said.
According to the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District, a fire truck was struck by a Tesla while blocking lanes from a previous accident.
Officials said that the driver was pronounced dead at the scene, while a passenger was transported to a hospital.
Con Fire added that four firefighters were also transported for evaluation.
Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.
No other details have been released at this time.
This story is developing. Check back for updates.