Interstate 680

1 Dead After Tesla Slams Into Fire Truck on I-680 in East Bay: Officials

By NBC Bay Area staff

Contra Costa County Fire Protection District

One person was killed after a Tesla crashed into a fire truck that was responding to an earlier accident on Interstate 680 in the East Bay early Saturday morning, officials said.

According to the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District, a fire truck was struck by a Tesla while blocking lanes from a previous accident.

Officials said that the driver was pronounced dead at the scene, while a passenger was transported to a hospital.

Con Fire added that four firefighters were also transported for evaluation.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

No other details have been released at this time.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

This article tagged under:

Interstate 680
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us