Thanksgiving Travel Expected to Return to Near Pre-Pandemic Levels

After COVID slowed holiday travel, this season, more people are packing up their bags and heading to see family for the Thanksgiving holiday.

According to AAA, travel over Thanksgiving holiday nationwide is expected to reach 98% of pre-pandemic volume.

San Jose international Airport was bustling Sunday as many travelers were hoping to beat the Thanksgiving rush.

AAA estimates nearly 900,000 people will travel by air in California during this holiday. One of the highest volumes on record.

Monterey County resident Amanda Little and her 2-year-old daughter Scarlet are one of those people traveling as they were headed to Texas.

“So far, so good. We drove up for Monterey County. We're headed to see my husband’s family in Austin. We fly out in a couple hours. It’s a big trip for her,” she said.

If you’re packing up your car and driving to see family you’re not alone. AAA predicts 6 million drivers in California will do the same.

AAA officials added that the worst time to be on the road Wednesday is between 11 a.m. and 8 p.m. and between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day.

So, if people who plan to drive Wednesday or Thursday, experts recommend to hit the road before 8 a.m. Wednesday, after 8 p.m. Wednesday or before 11 a.m. on Thanksgiving.

“Our best advice is to plan ahead and be sure and slow down often some of the worst accidents are from people who are rushing,” said Andrew Barclay, of the CHP Golden Gate Division.

The CHP said they will be beefing up enforcement on the highways later this week to crack down on speeding and drunk drivers.