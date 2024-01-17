Third suspect in killing of Bay Area TV news security guard arrested near Kansas City

A third suspect in the homicide of a Bay Area TV news crew security guard has been arrested after two years on the run, a source told NBC Bay Area Wednesday.

U.S. Marshals took Laron Gilbert into custody near Kansas City on Wednesday.

On November 2021, Kevin Nishita was shot while protecting a Bay Area TV news crew in Oakland.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Two suspects were later arrested in March 2022. Both plead not guilty on murder charges.

Gilbert is expected to appear in a Kansas court before he is extradited to California.