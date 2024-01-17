Kevin Nishita

Third suspect in killing of Bay Area TV news security guard arrested near Kansas City

By NBC Bay Area staff

A third suspect in the homicide of a Bay Area TV news crew security guard has been arrested after two years on the run, a source told NBC Bay Area Wednesday.

U.S. Marshals took Laron Gilbert into custody near Kansas City on Wednesday.

On November 2021, Kevin Nishita was shot while protecting a Bay Area TV news crew in Oakland.

Two suspects were later arrested in March 2022. Both plead not guilty on murder charges.

Gilbert is expected to appear in a Kansas court before he is extradited to California.

