Vacations are what you make of them. But sometimes it can be hard finding a place that covers everyone’s needs. Maybe someone in your party is craving for outdoor adventures while the others might be looking to spend their break relaxing by the pool or at a luxury spa. And, with the challenges we’ve faced in the past year, we’re all ready to enjoy ourselves.

As fun-in-the-sun destinations go, Ka’anapali Beach Resort practically has it all. Really, just about any traveler can find their element here, regardless of the way they prefer to get their groove on. And it’s the perfect time to visit them: While most of us were cooped up at home, members of the Ka’anapali Beach Resort spent close to half a billion dollars improving every aspect of the experiences they offer.

With that in mind, here are some types of visitors that thrive in Ka'anapali.

The low-key vacationer

After spending so much time at home, we all deserve a break. You may be looking to chill by the pool or bask under the sun at Ka'anapali Beach, considered to be one of the best beaches Maui has to offer. If pampering yourself with a massage, skin and beauty treatments, or a sauna and whirlpool session is how you relax, you’ll be happy to know that there are a number of spa options in the area. You can combine the best of both worlds, with spas in many resorts offering ocean view treatment cabanas.

Once the sun sets, Whaler’s Village should be your next stop. With free movie nights, hula shows and live music events happening every week, a good time is guaranteed. Another option: The Hyatt Regency Maui Resort and Spa has their own rooftop astronomy program, the Tour of the Stars. Home to Hawaii’s only recreational HD telescope, it sits nine stories up on a remote site of the hotel, guarantying a star-gazing session you’ll never forget.

The foodie

No vacation is complete without great food. And if you’re craving some delicious seafood, this is the right spot. But there’s much more to discover. Hawaiian Islands are basically a series of dormant and active volcanoes that continue to shift due to their location above a “hot spot” on the earth’s tectonic plates. The lava they produce becomes land with a soil that is filled with one of nature’s most powerful fertilizers: volcanic ash. With hundreds of farms across Maui, there are plenty of sustainable and farm-to-table options to choose from and delicious local produce ready to enjoy.

Many venues try to combine delicious food with some local charm. Take Hula Grill’s Barefoot Bar at Whalers Village, a venue that celebrates all that the island has to offer. With local, line-caught fish and grown produce, you will take advantage of Maui’s unique flavors. Their open-air setting, right next to the water’s edge in Ka'anapali, guarantees a memorable time. And if you’re looking to enjoy some live entertainment—with gorgeous beach views in the background—while having a world-class meal, make sure to stop by Japengo, considered by both visitors and locals to be one of the best places to enjoy Asian and Pacific Rim cuisine.

The event seeker

In a typical year, you’ll find hundreds of events happening at Kaanapali and around Maui, so boredom is not an option. Some of the more noteworthy happenings: The Wa’a Kiakahi, a traditional Hawaiian sailing canoes yearly event in June; the Hawai’i Food and Wine Festival in October; and the Hula O Nā Keiki, a children’s hula competition, in November. Keeping in mind the ongoing restrictions and precautions due to the ongoing pandemic, make sure to to confirm beforehand if the activities will take place.

The outgoing athlete

For those who want to stay active, Ka'anapali has a wide variety of options nearby—and all activities come with gorgeous views. If your definition of vacation equals adventure and trying out new things, consider signing up for some water sports. Surf and stand-up paddle lessons for all levels are readily available or you can parasail your way through the west side of Maui—it will be impossible to miss the breathtaking views of the neighboring islands of Lanai and Molokai. And if you need an even greater adrenaline rush, consider zip lining at thrilling speeds through the mountains located just above the historic Lahaina town.

And then there are the golf courses. With courses designed for players of all levels—your handicap shouldn’t be a handicap to having a memorable time here—both the Royal Ka'anapali Course and Ka'anapali Kai Course come with panoramic views of the Pacific Ocean, neighboring islands and the West Maui Mountains. And if the views just aren’t enough for you, maybe knowing that both the PGA and LPGA have hosted tournaments in these courses will do the trick.

