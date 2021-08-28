Thousands Pack Oracle Park for Green Day, Weezer Concert

Thousands packed into Oracle Park in San Francisco Friday for the Hella Mega Tour, headlined by legendary rock bands Green Day, Weezer and Fallout Boy.

The concert was a big draw and a big test for San Francisco's COVID-19 safety rules.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Concertgoers had to prove they were either vaccinated or tested negative for COVID-19 to enter. As for the concertgoers who didn't get tested or vaccinated, they needed wear a mask for the entire concert.

Vaccine rules are different across the country. But in San Francisco and San Jose, people should expect to have their vaccine status questioned if they are planning on going to concerts or other big shows in the near future.

Watch the full report in the video above.