SFPD Officers Kill Person Armed With 2 Guns at SFO BART Station: Police

San Francisco police officers Thursday morning shot and killed a person armed with two guns in front of the BART station at San Francisco International Airport's international terminal, according to police.

At about 7:30 a.m., SFPD officers responded to reports of an armed individual at the station and confronted the suspect, who continued to pose a threat despite de-escalation efforts, police said.

Officers then used non-lethal means to try to contain the situation, but the suspect continued to advance, and officers fired shots, killing the person, police said.

BART service to SFO was temporarily suspended during the incident, and passengers were routed around the affected area. Service has since resumed, police said.

Flight operations were not affected.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.

Bay City News contributed to this report.