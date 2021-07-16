Thunderstorms May Come to the Bay Area Sunday, With Chances of Dry Lightning

Thunderstorms with chances of dry lightning might make their way to the Bay Area on Sunday and Monday, according to the National Weather Service.

As mid-level moisture makes its way across the Central Coast and Bay Area, upper-level disturbance from British Columbia will cause a lobe of energy to hit the region from the northwest, the weather service said Thursday. This might bring thunderstorms and chances of dry lightning.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

The chances of dry lightning are low, but it can be a concern for starting wildfires if it strikes near dry brush throughout the region. The weather service does not anticipate that the conditions will bring about a fire similar to the Lightning Complex fires that struck the Bay Area in August 2020.

This imagery gives an idea of the coverage and direction of the elevated moisture Sunday afternoon.



The moisture is expected to rotate in from the SE over Big Sur and rotate out to the NE over the San Francisco Bay Area through the event, potentially impacting a broader area. pic.twitter.com/03mKeMp2Wc — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) July 15, 2021

The two events should not be compared in terms of expected impacts.



Monsoonal surges such at the one forecast for this weekend are cyclical 2-3yr events, while the 2020 event was a unique set of circumstances. — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) July 16, 2021

It is also worth noting that the 2020 lightning event was preceded by an extremely hot and dry air mass that set the stage for aggressive wildfire behavior.



This event, the coast has been seeing daily overnight drizzle and we are forecasting below normal temperatures for most — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) July 16, 2021

For the latest weather forecasts and updates, visit NBC Bay Area's weather page.