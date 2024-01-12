Bay Area

TikTok food influencer abruptly ends Bay Area tour

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

A popular TikTok food influencer has cut his Bay Area visit short.

Keith Lee cited public safety concerns, a trip to the hospital and lackluster meals for his decision.

"I actually don't believe the Bay is a place for tourists right now," Lee said. "That's what I was, a tourist. The people in the Bay are just focused on surviving."

Lee called out local leaders for what he believes is a shocking amount of tents and abandoned cars.

He said he was rushed to a hospital after suffering an allergic reaction from one of his meals.

He also said the food he tried didn't live up to the hype, but he did praise three restaurants in Oakland.

Lee is a mixed martial arts fighter from Detroit who now posts food reviews.

