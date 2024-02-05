Today Show 49ers Faithful Pep Rally

Let's show the nation the 49ers have the best fans in the NFL! Join the 49ers Faithful on Friday, February 9 at 4:00AM to get ready for the big game with Today in the Bay and the Today Show at THE LOT at City Center Bishop Ranch in San Ramon. Be sure to dress up in your 49ers gear for a chance to win prizes! In addition to the opportunity to be featured on the Today Show attendees will be treated to Do It For The Bay rally towel giveaways (while supplies last), photo opportunities, and a raffle. Raffle prizes will include prize bags and autographed 49ers memorabilia.



Timeline

4:00AM - Event Begins

4:15AM - Fans Arrive for Live Show

4:45AM - Live Show Begins on Location

5:30AM - The Today Show Live Competition Vs. Kansas City Chiefs Fans

5:30AM - 7:00AM - Today in the Bay Live Show



Raffles will be drawn throughout the event, times are subject to change. No tickets or registration required.

Click here to see coverage of our NFC Championship game pep rally.



