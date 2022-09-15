At Least 4 Hurt After Vehicle Crashes Into Trader Joe's in Castro Valley: CHP

Emergency crews late Thursday afternoon are responding to the Trader Joe's in Castro Valley after a vehicle crashed into the store.

The California Highway Patrol said at least four people are hurt following the crash.

CHP Officer Daniel Jacowitz said a gray Toyota sedan drove through the entrance of the store and through the cash registers, striking people inside.

The Alameda County Sheriff's Office is also on scene and assisting with the investigation. Officials said there is no danger to the public, but ask residents to avoid the area because it is an active scene.

No other information was immediately available.