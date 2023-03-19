No Injuries Reported Following Train Derailment in Sonoma County

Authorities are investigating a train derailment that happened in Sonoma County Thursday.

The incident happened at around 7 p.m. Thursday in Schellville.

According to the Schell-Vista Fire Protection District, a slow-moving train carrying corn grain tipped over, spilling that corn everywhere.

The track is owned by Sonoma-Marin Area Rail Transit. But the cars are owned by a private company that is not associated with SMART.

No injuries were reported in the derailment.

The cause is still being investigated as the cleanup continues.