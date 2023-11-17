Tens of millions expected to travel during Thanksgiving week

The Transportation Security Adminitration expects the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday to be one of the busiest travel periods yet.

Already this year, the TSA has seen seven of the top 10 busiest travel days in the agency’s 22-year history.

The peak travel window for Thanksgiving is Friday through Thursday, when more than 4 million people are expected to pass through airports for the holiday, a 6% jump from last year.

Wednesday is expected to be the peak travel day.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

The roads will be busy as well, with nearly 50 million Americans driving to their holiday destinations, according to AAA.