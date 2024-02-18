Bodega Bay

Travelers head to Bodega Bay amid stormy weather

By Thom Jensen

NBC Universal, Inc.

People across the North Bay have been preparing for high winds and rain days before Sunday, but it didn’t stop them from heading to Bodega Bay to take in another powerful part of the storm. 

Wave after wave came barreling into the bay starting Sunday morning. 

Visitors who came out to the area for the long holiday weekend got out early to get a look at the powerful displays. 

“We knew there were big storms coming. And the rain last night was really rough,” said Reno-resident Bruce Dixon. “The roads were kinda covered in water, and the wind was incredible.”

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

bay area storm Feb 17

Bay Area storm: Highway 1 shutdown in North Bay, Evacuation warning in Monterey County

bay area weather Feb 2

Use interactive radar to track the Bay Area storm

Winds helped topple one tree in Santa Rosa Saturday night, which knocked out power to customers in the downtown area. 

There was also flooding in Fairfax and other places around the North Bay, turning some roads into rivers. 

Valley Ford Road — between Petaluma and Bodega Bay — closed when it flooded Saturday, and remained closed Sunday. 

But that didn’t stop drivers from crossing the flood waters, while a tow truck driver watched and waited for a new customer in need. 

For hearty Bay Area residents who have been through pounding storms in the past, it was just more of the same. Many of them embraced the beauty of nature’s power at the same time. 

“I could stand here and watch it all day,” said San Francisco resident Vinip Goel. “Especially the way they crash on the rocks. It’s beautiful.”

This article tagged under:

Bodega Bay
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community About Us
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us