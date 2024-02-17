Bay Area storm: Highway closures in South Bay, North Bay

A series of storms hit the Bay Area this weekend with the wet weather expected to last through Wednesday.

The National Weather Service issued a flood watch that began Sunday morning and it will last through Wednesday morning for the entire Bay Area.

For all the latest weather details, check the NBC Bay Area weather page.

⚠A Flood Watch has been issued valid Sunday morning through Wednesday Morning for the entire Bay Area and portions of the Central Coast. Excessive runoff from moderate to heavy rain may lead to flooding. #cawx pic.twitter.com/RKFWK02qRb — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) February 16, 2024

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Here's a breakdown of the storm-related issues we're tracking.

Sunday, February 18

All lanes blocked on Highway 9 in Santa Clara County

Caltrans reported Sunday evening that all lanes were blocked on State Route 9 in Santa Clara County. This was due to a slide removal between Sanborn Road to Redwood Gulch in Saratoga.

They advising drivers to expect delays and use alternate routes. The slide removal is tentatively scheduled until Monday.

All lanes are blocked on State Route 9 in @SCCgov for slide removal between Sanborn Road to Redwood Gulch in Saratoga on Sunday. Motorists are advised to expect delays and use alternate routes. The slide removal is tentatively scheduled until Monday. — Caltrans District 4 (@CaltransD4) February 19, 2024

Evacuation warning issued for River Fire burn scar area

An evacuation warning has gone out for the River Fire Burn Scar area of Monterey County on Sunday evening, the county said.

The Monterey County Sheriff's Office has issued an evacuation warning for the areas downslope of the River Fire Burn Scar on River Road as of 5:30 p.m.

These streets include Berry Drive, Pine Canyon Road, the 800 block of River Road, Limekiln Road and Parker Road.

A flash-flood watch has been in effect for the area that will run through Wednesday morning, as well.

--Bay City News

Highway 1 closure near Tomales

Highway 1 was shutdown in both directions in Marin County Sunday evening.

Video in the area showed the flooded roadway near Tomales.

Crews said two people had to abandon their car after it got stuck in the middle of the road.

It’s unclear when the highway will reopen.

Highway 1 was shutdown in both directions in Marin County Sunday evening.

BART says trains running slower due to wet weather

BART said at 2:52 p.m. Sunday it's running trains at slower speeds due to wet weather.

BART officials said people should watch their step on wet stairways and platforms.

Check real time departures on the BART official app or bart.gov.

--Bay City News

Saturday, February 17

Flash flooding in Marin County

Parts of the Bay Area saw flash flooding Saturday night.

In the North Bay community of Fairfax, some streets were turned into rivers.

Marin County was one of the areas that was hit hard by this storm and made it dangerous for drivers.

After a light to moderate rain in parts of the Bay Area Saturday, a stronger storm is coming to the region for Sunday. Rob Mayeda and Marianne Favro report.

Downed Tree in Santa Rosa

The Santa Rosa Fire Department reported Saturday evening that a large tree came down in the 1000 block of Fourth St. They added the incident led to an isolated power outage.

Large tree came down in the 1000 block of 4th St in downtown Santa Rosa today & led to isolated power outage. Heavy rains & stronger winds are forecasted through at least Mon. Treat all downed powerlines as energized, stay clear of them & call 911. Visit https://t.co/CtFyMY0Erg pic.twitter.com/EXEeqf7Uky — Santa Rosa Fire Department (@SantaRosaFire) February 18, 2024

Several San Mateo County parks closed due to winds

Seven San Mateo County parks were closed Saturday due to high winds, the county parks department said.

The parks will be closed until conditions are safe, the department said in a social media post.

The closures came as the National Weather Service issued a wind advisory Saturday for the Bay Area and Central Coast. South winds of 25 mph to 35 mph, with gusts up to 50 mph, were forecast from 10 a.m. Sunday to 4 a.m. Tuesday.

The parks that were closed are:

Devil's Slide Trail

Quarry Park

Fitzgerald Marine Reserve

San Pedro Valley

Pillar Point Bluff

Mirada Surf

Moss Beach Park

--Bay City News