Trial starts for man accused of beheading ex-girlfriend in San Carlos

The trial started Friday for the man accused of using a samurai sword to behead his girlfriend. It happened outside her San Carlos apartment.

José Rafael Solano Landaeta came into the San Mateo County courtroom and was not the mute .. unresponsive, defendant as he has been in previous hearings.

Landaeta is accused of using a samurai sword he owned to allegedly as police said behead his ex-girlfriend 27- year-old Karina Castro during an argument outside her San Carlos apartment in September last year.

Castro is the mother of Landaeta’s child. The start of the trial generated mixed feelings for Karina’s family.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

“It doesn’t feel real to me? You know? Things are happening in this whole thing that I’m just, my head is still spinning,” said Martin Castro Jr., the victim’s father.

Landaeta originally pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity but his plea now is not guilty based on the facts of the case.

But during procedural discussions today before a judge. Landaeta’s attorney requested another mental examination to be done this Sunday.

Judge Lisa Novak approved the new mental examination and it will be one of a number of issues to be addressed Monday. Jury selection is expected to start Tuesday and, at this point, it appears the trial will take about five to six weeks.

Robert Handa has more in the video above.