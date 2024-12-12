Bay Area groups hold workshops in response to Trump's plan for mass deportations

A new message from the incoming Trump administration is raising new concerns in the Bay Area.

The administration said its plan to pursue a mass deportation agenda, which includes claiming places like schools and churches no longer being off limit to United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement arrests.

NBC News reports President-elect Donald Trump plans to rescind a policy that prevented ICE agents from making arrests near so-called sensitive locations such as churches, schools and hospitals, as well as public events such as weddings and funerals.

In San Jose, community group Amigos De Guadalupe said it is disappointed since that policy existed through both first Trump and Biden's administration.

"I worry about the trauma that children would feel," Amigos De Guadalupe founder Maritza Maldonado said. "There is a lot of concern already."

Maldonado's group held a workshop for staffers at the Mexican Heritage Plaza on Wednesday morning on the Rapid Response Network it established and maintained since Trump's first administration.

"We are asking the community to trust us," Rapid Response Network manager Mariana Haro said. "We have attorneys that are available 24/7 and we also have the hotline that is available 24/7 for people to call us if they suspect ICE is in the community."

Santa Clara County has already pledged to assist undocumented immigrants and provided funding for the Rapid Response Network.

Amigos De Guadalupe points out San Diego County just voted to not assist in federal aids involving undocumented immigrants.

Community groups are planning numerous public workshops to help prepare people on what might be coming.