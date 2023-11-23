Thousands to run through downtown San Jose for Silicon Valley Turkey Trot

Thousands of people will be running in turkey trots throughout the Bay Area on Thanksgiving.

The largest event will be in downtown San Jose. The Silicon Valley Leadership Group started the race 19 years ago and is expecting nearly 20,000 runners this year.

The race over the years has raised over $11 million for charity and collected over 250,000 pounds of food.

This year's turkey trot in San Jose will help Health Trust, The Healthier Kids Foundation, and Second Harvest Food Bank.

Silicon Valley Leadership Group CEO Ahmad Thomas points out that even though Silicon Valley embodies success, there are many in need and the event is about community and giving back.

"What I think is so special right now is as we we've come through COVID, the opportunity to get together, be in community, get out personal with folks and bring your family, I think has taken on a new meaning in these past couple of years," Thomas said. "I think that community spirit is what's most special about this event."