San Francisco

Two Hurt in Cable Car Crash in San Francisco

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Police are investigating a crash between a cable car and another vehicle in San Francisco Wednesday evening.

The incident happened around 6 p.m. at Washington and Hyde in the Nob Hill neighborhood.

Officials said that two Muni drivers on board were hurt. But they are expected to be OK.

Video from the scene showed the crash derailed the cable car.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

By the time officers got to the crash, the other vehicle involved was gone.

Police said they are now looking for any witnesses.

This article tagged under:

San Francisco
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us