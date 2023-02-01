Two Hurt in Cable Car Crash in San Francisco

Police are investigating a crash between a cable car and another vehicle in San Francisco Wednesday evening.

The incident happened around 6 p.m. at Washington and Hyde in the Nob Hill neighborhood.

Officials said that two Muni drivers on board were hurt. But they are expected to be OK.

Video from the scene showed the crash derailed the cable car.

By the time officers got to the crash, the other vehicle involved was gone.

Police said they are now looking for any witnesses.