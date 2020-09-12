Air Quality

Unhealthy Air Quality Leads to Cancelled Programs in Santa Clara County

By Bay City News

NBC Bay Area

Due to unhealthy air quality, several outdoor programs and services in Santa Clara have been canceled this weekend, the city announced.

The Santa Clara Library Curbside and Walk-up services have been suspended through the weekend, though walk-up drop box returns continue to be accepted 24 hours a day throughout the weekend.

Outdoor recreation programs are also suspended this weekend, including the International Swim Center, the Athletic Field Permits, and the Santa Clara Skate Park.

More information regarding these temporary closures is available at SantaClaraCA.gov/Wildfires.

