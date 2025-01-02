Unhoused residents prepare for encampment sweeps in San Jose

The new year will bring new sweeps for unhoused people in the South Bay.

There are an estimated 50 people living along the creek off Story Road in San Jose, and sweeps are expected to start on Thursday.

People living in tents in San Jose fear the new year will mean searching for a new place to live again. The city of San Jose posted an abatement notice, warning of a crackdown on illegal encampments near Story Road.

Marques Dwayne Dorsey has lived near Coyote Creek the past year and said that he has been on a waiting list for housing for a year and a half. With the planned sweep, he’s worried about where he’ll go next.

“It’s traumatic honestly. I lost so much stuff this past year its ridiculous. If you don't pack up right away in these sweeps, sometimes they take everything,” Dorsey said.

Homeless advocates question why the city's sweep needs to be done during one of the coldest months of the year.

“Almost 60% of the unhoused people who died last year were seniors, and I am sure there are seniors out here as well,” said Shaunn Cartwright with Unhoused Response Group.

People who live on the streets are also concerned about facing sweeps later in the year. Starting Thursday, Santa Clara Valley Water District can begin enforcing a new law that bans camping on Valley Water-owned land to address health and safety issues.

NBC Bay Area reached out to Valley Water on Wednesday. A spokesperson says the district will first focus on public outreach and is not planning any abatement efforts right now related to the new ordinance.