FAA to examine United Airlines' operations after series of major maintenance issues

The Federal Aviation Administration is stepping in to take a closer look at United Airlines' operations.

The move comes after a series of major maintenance issues, including a jet wheel falling off during a flight, a missing plane panel, and a few planes with hydraulic issues.

"This is an unprecedented move on the parts of the FAA to oversee all aspects of United's operation," said Douglas Rice, a retired airline pilot.

Rice said the FAA's move will stretch the agency's resources a bit because United is the second largest carrier with operations around the globe.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

The airline is already getting ready for the increased scrutiny.

In a memo issued this weekend, United's Vice President of Corporate Safety Sasha Johnson advised employees to expect an increased FAA presence over all their operations.

In that memo, Johnson writes in part "We welcome their engagement and are very open to hear from them about what they find."

Johnson said the airline is also open to adopting any changes the FAA may recommend. But that is not the only action federal regulators are taking.

According to a memo from the Orlando chapter of the airline pilots' union, the FAA is also pausing the carrier's ambitious growth plans.

"The biggest thing is the FAA has decided to stop new captains from training at the training centers in Denver and Houston," Rice said. "That's a milestone because they have essentially suspended growth."

United passengers said they have been paying attention to the issues.

"I definitely read the news and I see the headlines, but it's always a concern," Santa Cruz resident Emily Nicholos said. "I tell myself it's more dangerous to get in a car and drive on the freeway, you roll the dice anytime you go anywhere."

Passengers also said they welcome the move by the FAA.