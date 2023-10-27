US Swimmer Ryan Murphy talks journey, preparing for 2024 Paris Olympics

Athletes across the Bay Area are gearing up to go for gold for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Among the Bay Area athletics preparing is Olympic gold medalist and Team USA swimmer Ryan Murphy. NBC Bay Area’s Jessica Aguirre met Murphy at the 2016 Rio Olympics, the summer between his junior and senior year at Cal.

Seven years later, Murphy is back in the pool at Cal where he for a trip down memory lane.

Watch Jessica Aguirre’s full report in the video above.