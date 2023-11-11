USS Hornet museum celebrates Veterans Day and ship anniversaries

The USS Hornet Sea, Air & Space Museum is celebrating Veterans Day and two major milestones for the ship Saturday morning with a ribbon cutting ceremony, a flyover and guest speakers.

The event started at around 9:30 a.m. with the Veterans Day ceremony planned for 11 a.m. Speakers at the ceremony include Read Admiral Jonathan Yuen, Vice Admiral and Alameda native Daniel Dwyer, as well as Congresswoman Barbara Lee.

In addition to the Veterans Day event, the museum is also offering open cockpits, extra food vendors, no host bars, and two scheduled flyover by the Memorial Squadron.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Saturday is the 80th anniversary of the USS Hornet’s commissioning and the 25th anniversary of the ship becoming a museum.