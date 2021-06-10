USS Pampanito Returns to the San Francisco Bay

A submarine used in World War II is back home in the San Francisco Bay.

The USS Pampanito, a floating museum and national historic landmark is currently docked at Pier 45 at Fisherman's Wharf.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

The vessel was in dry dock, receiving much needed repairs from damage done by windstorms in January.

The USS Pampanito also had some preservation work done as well.

The ship went out on its last war patrol in 1945.

Crew members said it's an honor to work on the historical submarine.

No word when the museum will reopen to the public.