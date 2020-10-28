Decision 2020

Vallejo Activating Emergency Operations Center in Advance of Election

By Bay City News

Voters cast their ballots at a voting center
David McNew/Getty Images

The city of Vallejo will be opening an Emergency Operations Center next week in anticipation of any potential election-related civil unrest.

"While there is no immediate threat of unrest, nor do we have reason to believe there will be a threat in the City of Vallejo or surrounding areas, [we] must be prepared to respond to any emergency appropriately," the city said in a written statement.

During the EOC activation, which begins Monday, the Vallejo Fire Department will have increased staffing as well as an additional fire engine to assist with calls if necessary. In addition, the Vallejo Police Department will have their "mobile field force" on standby.

The city of Vallejo is requesting anyone who chooses to exercise their First Amendment rights to be mindful of COVID-19 guidelines and to continue wearing a mask when needed.

