Vandals Tag Multiple Vehicles With Spray Paint in Morgan Hill; Teen Arrested

Vandals targeted numerous vehicles parked in a Morgan Hill neighborhood last weekend, spray painting profanities in large letters across the cars' hoods, sides, windows and license plates.

A juvenile was arrested in the case Sunday, police said.

Neighbors on community social media app Nextdoor posted photos of the defaced vehicles and property in the city's Nordstrom neighborhood off East Dunne Avenue and Diana Avenue. At least 27 vehicles were hit, police said.

The vandalized vehicles were reported near Nordstrom Elementary School on Jasmine Way, Bluebonnet Way, Almond Way and Pine Way.

Some sidewalks and fences also were defaced.

Most of the vehicles have since been cleaned up, and Morgan Hill police said they took a 15-year-old boy into custody Sunday after seeing him on security video.

Residents and police were trying to determine if anyone else's security video captured footage of any more suspects.

"Someone down the street said they spray painted their rabbit in the backyard, and they went into somebody's garage and spray painted their whole car," resident Anthony Stenberg said. "I think they tried to get into my backyard because the latch was undone, but we have a lock."

Stenberg said he's now thinking seriously about getting security cameras for his home.

The teen has been charged with felony vandalism and burglary and is in custody at Santa Clara County Juvenile Hall, police said.