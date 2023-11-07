San Francisco

Suspect detained following vehicle pursuit in San Francisco

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

A suspect has been detained by police following a pursuit Tuesday afternoon in San Francisco.

Aerial coverage from NBC Bay Area's SkyRanger showed several police patrol cars following a white Mercedes SUV before the driver exits the vehicle and runs away from officers.

San Francisco police said the pursuit started at 2:09 p.m. in the area of Richardson Avenue and Francisco Street when officers spotted the vehicle, which was wanted for being involved in a carjacking.

Police were able to take the suspect into custody following a brief standoff after he was surrounded by officers near Enterprise Street.

The suspect was seen receiving medical attention and was taken into an ambulance while on a stretcher.

No other information was immediately available.

