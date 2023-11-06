Jury selection to begin for trial of suspect in Paul Pelosi attack

Jury selection was set to start Monday morning in the federal case against a man accused of attacking Rep. Nancy Pelosi's husband with a hammer inside their San Francisco home.

David DePape has pleaded not guilty to attempted murder and other charges after authorities say he broke into the Pacific Heights home and attacked Paul Pelosi with a hammer, sending Pelosi to the hospital with a fractured skull.

Openeing statements in the trial are expected to start later this week.

