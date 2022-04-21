Vice President Kamala Harris, Former President Barack Obama to Visit Bay Area

The Bay Area on Thursday welcomes two high-profile visitors as former President Barack Obama and Vice President Kamala Harris arrive for separate speaking events.

Obama will be at Stanford University Thursday morning to discuss information and disinformation while Harris will be at UCSF to tour a health care facility, visit with expecting families and discuss the maternal health crisis.

Harris's visit follows Black Maternal Health Week, during which she announced several key actions to address maternal health and combat the systemic inequities that lead to worse maternal outcomes for Black, Native American and rural women.

It is the vice president's first visit to the Bay Area since September, when she campaigned for Gov. Gavin Newsom during the California recall effort.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Obama meanwhile is expected to deliver a speech about the way we create and consume information and how it threatens democracy. The event is being co-hosted by the Cyberpolicy Center, Stanford University and the Obama Foundation. It is scheduled to start at noon.

The event will be live streamed on the FSI Stanford YouTube channel.