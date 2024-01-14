VTA bus damaged in fire in San Jose

Authorities are trying to figure out why a VTA bus went up in flames Sunday afternoon.

A viewer who took video of the incident told NBC Bay Area the incident happened at around 4 p.m. at the VTA station at the Eastridge Loop, just off Capitol Expressway in San Jose.

The video shows the fire and smoke billowing out of the front of the bus.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

The San Jose Fire Department told NBC Bay Area Sunday night the bus was empty at the time of the incident, no one was needed to be evacuated.

No one was hurt during the incident.

SJFD added the flames damaged the overhang on the bus stop and the fire was later knocked down.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.