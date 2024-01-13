Police looking for woman kidnapped in San Jose

San Jose police are looking for a woman who they say was kidnapped early Saturday morning.

The incident happened at around 2 a.m. in the area of North Fifth and St. John streets.

According to police, several unknown suspects stole a vehicle, where the victim was a passenger. The victim did not leave willingly. They added that the vehicle was located but one of the suspects and the victim were unaccounted for.

Police identify the victim as Acela Pineda Silva, 31. They said she is at-risk and are urging those who see her to call 911.

Officers describe Silva as a Hispanic female with long black hair, approximately 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs about 150 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black sweater and black skirt.

Anyone with any information regarding Silva's whereabouts is asked to call San Jose police at 408-537-1522.