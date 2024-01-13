San Jose

Police looking for woman kidnapped in San Jose

By NBC Bay Area staff

San Jose Police Department

San Jose police are looking for a woman who they say was kidnapped early Saturday morning.

The incident happened at around 2 a.m. in the area of North Fifth and St. John streets.

According to police, several unknown suspects stole a vehicle, where the victim was a passenger. The victim did not leave willingly. They added that the vehicle was located but one of the suspects and the victim were unaccounted for.

San Jose 19 hours ago

Suspect arrested in connection to deadly hit-and-run in north San Jose

San Jose 19 hours ago

San Jose couple stunned after receiving $250 fine for blight violation

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Police identify the victim as Acela Pineda Silva, 31. They said she is at-risk and are urging those who see her to call 911.

Officers describe Silva as a Hispanic female with long black hair, approximately 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs about 150 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black sweater and black skirt.

Anyone with any information regarding Silva's whereabouts is asked to call San Jose police at 408-537-1522.

This article tagged under:

San Jose
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community About Us
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us