Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office detectives are investigating a deadly shooting at a Valley Transportation Authority facility in San Jose.

The shooting was reported just before 10 p.m. Friday at VTA's Chaboya Division Yard on the 2200 block of South 7th Street.

Sheriff's officials said one person is dead and investigators are looking for witnesses.

