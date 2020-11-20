Wake Up, 49ers Faithful! You Now Have Your Own Peet's Coffee Blend

For those San Francisco 49ers fanatics who also love a good cup of coffee, well, they're in for a treat: The Niners now have their own blend of java, thanks to another Bay Area icon, Peet's Coffee.

The Emeryville-based craft coffee giant this week introduced The Faithful Blend, a limited edition medium roast coffee the company says "embodies the same confidence, strength and spirit the team has when on the field."

Roastmaster Doug Welsh says the blend brings together an "all-star" team of coffee beans from Ethiopia, Brazil and Costa Rica.

The 49ers, who have sold Peet's Coffee exclusively at Levi's Stadium since 2014, said for the Faithful, "the new coffee blend is perfect for starting their Sundays."

The Faithful Blend is available until supplies last online at www.peets.com and at select Bay Area Peet’s locations.