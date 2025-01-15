Walnut Creek

Non-alcoholic bar Sipeos opens in Walnut Creek

Sipeos is stirring up non-alcoholic beers, wines and cocktails in Walnut Creek

By NBC Bay Area staff

Dry January does not have to mean boring drinks.

A new bar in Walnut Creek is creating a stir by serving those abstaining from alcohol.

Sipeos, which focuses on non-alcohol drinks, recently opened next door to the Macy's at Broadway Plaza.

The owners say they opened Sipeos for people like themselves who don't drink and are tired of being stuck with mocktails.

"Mocktails are juicy, sugary things and this is an actual non-alcoholic adult cocktail," Dhruma Shah, co-owner of Sipeos said. "That's what we want to create, some place where I don't feel like a kid going in and just drinking something sugary."

Sipeos still serves some alcoholic beverages, along with close to 30 non-alcoholic beers, wines and cocktails.

