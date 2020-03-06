Warriors to Join Oakland Peace Walk Against Gun Violence

The Giffords Law Center, the Golden State Warriors and Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf will host a peace walk and public town hall Friday to discuss the efficacy of Oakland's gun violence reduction programs.

The multi-part event will kick off with a private conversation for gun violence prevention advocates, featuring former Phoenix suburbs-area U.S. Rep. Gabrielle Giffords, Warriors players Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green and Warriors head coach Steve Kerr.

Following the discussion, Giffords, Curry, Thompson, Green, Kerr and Schaaf, among others, will participate in a peace walk from the East Oakland Youth Development Center to the Allen Temple Baptist Church. The walk, scheduled to begin at 4 p.m., is an effort to demonstrate a commitment to community engagement and nonviolence.

Kerr will then participate in a panel discussion on gun violence, including Oakland nearly halving its annual nonfatal shootings and homicides from 2012 to 2018, at the church.

Civil rights pastor Michael McBride, violence reduction activist Reygan Cunningham and Oakland Violence Prevention Department Chief Guillermo Cespedes will join Kerr on the panel. Giffords Law Center executive director Robyn Thomas is expected to moderate.

The town hall is expected to begin at 5 p.m. and run until approximately 6:30 p.m.