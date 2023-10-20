Sacramento County

Video shows dozens of looters raid 7-Eleven in Sacramento County after sideshow

Authorities said some of the suspects are believed to be from the Bay Area

By NBC Bay Area staff

The Sacrament County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding suspects wanted for vandalizing and looting a 7-Eleven store following a nearby sideshow in Rio Linda.

Authorities said some of the suspects are believed to be from the Bay Area.

The incident was reported on Oct. 8. Surveillance video shows dozens of people raiding the store.

An investigation is ongoing and Sacramento County Sheriff's detectives are asking anyone with information about the incident to call the Sheriff's Office at 916-874-5115 or the Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at (916) 443-HELP (4357).

Tip information may also be left anonymously at www.sacsheriff.com or by calling (916) 874-TIPS (8477).

