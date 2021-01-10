Water Rescue Underway Off of San Mateo Coast

One person has been rescued and one person is missing in the water off of the San Mateo Coast Sunday afternoon, authorities confirmed.

Sheriff's officials said that around 3:15 p.m. they responded to a call at Pescadero State Beach where a man and woman had been fishing off the rocks when a wave swept them away.

The man was rescued and transported by ground to a local hospital with a hypothermia-related condition as swimmers and helicopters search for the missing woman, Cal Fire said.

Cal Fire, the Coast Guard and the Sheriff's Office are on the scene.

This comes amid high surf and king tide warnings, and officials warn people to use extreme caution if going near the beach.