San Francisco

Video shows Waymo car stop in middle of SF street as debate over driverless vehicles heats up

By Scott Budman

NBC Universal, Inc.

New video from this past weekend's Pride Parade in San Francisco is offering new fuel for a debate about robotaxis in the city.

A Waymo driverless car in seen in the video appearing to get confused by road closures for the parade and simply stops in the middle of a street.

The incident comes after the San Francisco Fire Department chief last week said driverless cars have been getting in the way of first responders.

Meanwhile, the California Public Utilities Commission is scheduled this week to consider a proposal to allow the driverless cars to operate on San Francisco streets 24 hours a day.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

But as examples of robotaxis randomly stopping continue to add up, more voices are discouraging the expansion of their use.

"They could put limitations on when there's an emergency response in the area to steer clear of it, but they're not putting any limitations," said Jamie Court, president for Consumer Watchdog. "They're giving these companies free range to do whatever they want, and that's fundamentally what's putting people in danger -- someone will die."

San Francisco Jun 22

San Francisco fire chief says driverless cars are getting in the way of first responders

San Francisco Jun 10

Cruise faces backlash after self-driving car appears to block crews responding to SF's Mission District shooting

This article tagged under:

San FranciscotechDriverless cars
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us