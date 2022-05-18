Weather Service Warns of Wildfire Risk Amid Windy, Dry Weather Thursday and Friday

The National Weather Service is warning of an increased risk of wildfires in parts of the greater Bay Area and elsewhere in Northern California on Thursday and Friday because of expected high winds and low humidity.

A Red Flag Warning is in effect for several counties, including parts of Solano and San Joaquin counties, from 11 a.m. Thursday to 8 p.m. Friday as winds with gusts of up to 45 mph and minimum humidity in the single-digits are forecasted, according to the weather service.

There is a risk for fire starts on Thursday into Friday given the combination of low humidity and gusty winds. Remember to properly dispose of matches, ensure campfires are put out, and don't let vehicle parts drag on the ground.



One less spark, one less wildfire. #cawx pic.twitter.com/dn3SvAuq0S — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) May 18, 2022

It's time to start prepping for increasing fire risk. The outlook for NorCal in June is above normal fire potential! Visit https://t.co/IELcH0BOPM to learn more about wildfire preparedness. Have a plan! pic.twitter.com/tWebpH3jlV — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) May 18, 2022

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The strongest winds in the Bay Area could be seen in the hills of Napa County as well as the valleys of eastern Contra Costa County and the East Bay hills above 1,500 feet, forecasters say.

The latest weather forecasts in the region can be found at weather.gov/bayarea.