red flag warning

Weather Service Warns of Wildfire Risk Amid Windy, Dry Weather Thursday and Friday

By Bay City News

NBC Bay Area

The National Weather Service is warning of an increased risk of wildfires in parts of the greater Bay Area and elsewhere in Northern California on Thursday and Friday because of expected high winds and low humidity.

A Red Flag Warning is in effect for several counties, including parts of Solano and San Joaquin counties, from 11 a.m. Thursday to 8 p.m. Friday as winds with gusts of up to 45 mph and minimum humidity in the single-digits are forecasted, according to the weather service.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The strongest winds in the Bay Area could be seen in the hills of Napa County as well as the valleys of eastern Contra Costa County and the East Bay hills above 1,500 feet, forecasters say.

The latest weather forecasts in the region can be found at weather.gov/bayarea.

Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

This article tagged under:

red flag warningfire seasonfire weather
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports Winter Olympics The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts NBCLX Entertainment Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us